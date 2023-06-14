Ashe Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ashe Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,172,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 180,245 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 12.1% of Ashe Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ashe Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of Shopify worth $110,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $33,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

