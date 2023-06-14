Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 910,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $30,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $234.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

