Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $689.54 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $665.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $691.13.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

