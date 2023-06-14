Atom Investors LP Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atom Investors LP reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,640 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.1% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

