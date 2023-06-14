Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.85.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,214 shares of company stock worth $54,485,870. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $233.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $234.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

