Appaloosa LP Buys 225,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,225,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 2.2% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Appaloosa LP owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $30,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

NYSE:UBER opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

