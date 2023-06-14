Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Raised by Anomaly Capital Management LP

Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,572 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 9.9% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned 0.52% of Palo Alto Networks worth $219,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PANW opened at $233.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.12. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 370.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $234.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 270,214 shares of company stock worth $54,485,870. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.85.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

