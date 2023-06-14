Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Atom Investors LP’s 6th Largest Position

Atom Investors LP raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.2% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $458,707,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,528,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $733,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,360 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:V opened at $223.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.46. The company has a market capitalization of $418.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.