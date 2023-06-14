Applied Capital LLC FL Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,967 shares of company stock valued at $33,029,070. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.