AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $398.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.51. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

