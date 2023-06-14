AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.
Insider Transactions at Deere & Company
In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.