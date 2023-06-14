Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The company has a market cap of $417.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

