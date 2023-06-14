ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $39,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

