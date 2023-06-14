Auto Owners Insurance Co Takes $55.25 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 312,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,249,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.0% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.18. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $417.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

