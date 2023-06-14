AlphaCore Capital LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,118.6% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 841,967 shares of company stock worth $33,029,070 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

