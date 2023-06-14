Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Avala Global LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,714,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 184,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,930,000 after buying an additional 97,465 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,238 shares of company stock worth $35,251,519. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

