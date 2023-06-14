AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 550 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.34 and its 200 day moving average is $180.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.