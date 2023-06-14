Avala Global LP Purchases New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Avala Global LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 89,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,433,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 4.5% of Avala Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 204.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.85.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $233.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $234.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.85, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,214 shares of company stock valued at $54,485,870. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.