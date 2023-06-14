Allred Capital Management LLC Has $728,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 61,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,035 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $611,461,242,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

