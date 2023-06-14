Ambassador Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,052 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,000. Cintas makes up 1.0% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $483.27 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $486.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $464.77 and a 200-day moving average of $452.15.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

