Ambassador Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

