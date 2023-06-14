Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $695,382,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 107,173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 848.3% during the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 23,073 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 49,865 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $155.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $155.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

