Albar Capital Ltd Has $10.68 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Albar Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,418 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 4.0% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.