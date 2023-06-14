2,467 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,467 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $155.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $418.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.90 and a one year high of $155.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

