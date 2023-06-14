Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 2,464 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VEA stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

