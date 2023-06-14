Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 102,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,459,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $183.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $184.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

