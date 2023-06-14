Piper Sandler Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $310.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $271.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.09 and a 200-day moving average of $185.23. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $276.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $695.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

