Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on META. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.63.

Shares of META opened at $271.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.09 and its 200-day moving average is $185.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $276.57.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,773. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $1,080,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

