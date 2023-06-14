Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on META. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.63.
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
Shares of META opened at $271.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.09 and its 200-day moving average is $185.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $276.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $1,080,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Platforms (META)
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.