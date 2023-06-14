Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $435.73 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $437.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.86.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

