Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Reduced by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.3% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

AVGO opened at $851.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The firm has a market cap of $351.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,385 shares of company stock valued at $29,697,208 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

