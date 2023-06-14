AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

