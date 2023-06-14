Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average of $115.45. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

