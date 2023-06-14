Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Allstate by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

