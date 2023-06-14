Audent Global Asset Management LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,256 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.