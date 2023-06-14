QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.6% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

