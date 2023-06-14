AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 709 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

COST opened at $522.02 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $443.20 and a one year high of $564.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $500.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

