Alta Park Capital LP Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 358,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,023,000. Baidu accounts for approximately 5.7% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 210,213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 206,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $142.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.67. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.