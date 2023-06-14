Alta Park Capital LP Invests $16.06 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,058,000. Okta makes up about 2.2% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP owned 0.15% of Okta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,152,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 443,020 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Up 4.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.41.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.