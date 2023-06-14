Ambassador Advisors LLC Purchases 312 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $522.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $443.20 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.