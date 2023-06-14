Applied Capital LLC FL Invests $800,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

TFC stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

