Archon Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Archon Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $398.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

