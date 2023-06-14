AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 203 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 112,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 98,725 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IJR opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.