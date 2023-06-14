Anomaly Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Anomaly Capital Management LP cut its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,423,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 981,266 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for approximately 5.3% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $118,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,224,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 525,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 205,284 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.63.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

