Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 2,053 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

