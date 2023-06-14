33,748 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after buying an additional 416,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,774,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,377,000 after buying an additional 579,206 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

