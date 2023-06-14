Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $2.37 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 127.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.11.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $258.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.98 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,230 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.