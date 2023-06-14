Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $9.18 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

