Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Decreased by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 2.8% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $21,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after purchasing an additional 51,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Cintas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,376,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Cintas stock opened at $483.27 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $486.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.15. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

