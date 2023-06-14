Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Takes $607,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 3.8% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $315.45 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $318.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

