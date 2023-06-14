Albar Capital Ltd Trims Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Albar Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,786 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.8% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of SHW opened at $247.19 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $265.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.53 and a 200 day moving average of $232.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.58.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
