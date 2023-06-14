Alight Capital Management LP Invests $6.02 Million in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,000. CNH Industrial comprises 6.4% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE CNHI opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.31%.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial.

